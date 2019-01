A person was trapped after a car crash in Leeds last night.

A fire crew from Leeds rushed to Meanwood Road shortly before 9.15pm.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that one car was involved and personnel "extricated" a trapped person from the car.

They were then handed over the paramedics.

The current condition of the person is not known.

Authorities have not said where on Meanwood Road the crash took place.