Leeds council to host Thursday drop-in to discuss major changes to junction of Stonegate and Meanwood

Major changes are proposed to the junction of Stonegate / Meanwood / Green / Monk Bridge Road.

Leeds Highways officers will be at Meanwood Community Centre, Stainbeck Avenue for the drop-in session to explain the changes, answer questions and listen to comments.

It will run between midday today and 8pm this evening.

The proposed changes will have a big impact on the junction and the surrounding roads, including:

No right turn out of Green Road onto Meanwood Rd - traffic (including no 51 bus) will access Meanwood Rd via Stainbeck Ave and will either turn right onto Bentley Avenue or Stainbeck Rd (to be confirmed by Leeds Highways).

No right turn out of Monk Bridge Rd onto Meanwood Rd.

No right run out of Authorpe Rd onto Stonegate Rd.

Changes to traffic lights and pavements.

Introduction of a cycle lane.

Concerns had been expressed about the impacts of this change, including:

A significant increase in traffic heading for Meanwood Rd (including no 51 buses and Waitrose delivery vans) on Stainbeck Ave (and possibly Bentley Ave).

The potential for 'rat-running' by traffic heading for Meanwood Rd using Bentley Lane; Gordon Terrace; Monk Bridge St; Back Monk Bridge St; Monk Bridge Terrace and roads off of this leading to Meanwood Rd.

It is hoped the consultation will allow locals a chance to discuss any concerns with council officers.