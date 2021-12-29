Leeds city centre 'at a standstill' after traffic light stuck on red causes gridlock and severe bus delays

The light, on New York Street, is not changing meaning buses are unable to run to schedule and diversions have been put inplace.

Arriva Yorkshire, which runs buses across Leeds and neighbouring towns and cities, said it is severely delayed.

The bus operator said: "All services in and out of Leeds - Leeds City Centre gridlocked due to temporary lights on New York Street stuck on red.

"We currently have buses stuck on Boar Lane which should be in Wakefield.

"Services diverted to miss the worst congestion."

It then added: "444/446 due to temp lights at New York St faulty unable to serve Boar Lane and Bus Station stops. Divert from City Square via Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Dark Arches to Crown Point back on route, in to Leeds via reverse. Sorry for the obvious inconvenience".

First Bus added: "Due to a pedestrian light on York Street stuck on red we are currently experiencing delays to our Leeds Services."

People took to social media to alert people to the problem, saying the city centre is at a "standstill".