Leeds Christmas and New Year bus timetable: Everything you need to travel over the festive period

The current weekday services will run as usual from Monday December 20 but buses will stop running at the earlier time of 8pm on Christmas Eve.

There is no service on Christmas Day and a special timetable will operate on Boxing Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Monday, December 20 the current weekday service will continue but finish earlier, at 8pm on Christmas Eve. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

A Sunday timetable will then operate on Monday December 27 and Tuesday December 28.

There will be a normal Saturday service running daily until Friday December 31 when buses stop running at 8pm.

No services will operate on New Year’s Day, with the Sunday timetable in place on Sunday January 2 and Monday January 3.

The normal timetable will resume on all services from Tuesday January 4.

Day by day summary

Thursday, December 23 - Weekday timetable.

Friday, December 24 - Weekday timetable until 6pm and then services will be slowed till an 8pm finish.

Christmas Day - No service.

Boxing Day - Special Boxing Day timetable. See below.

Monday, December 27 - Sunday timetable.

Tuesday, December 28 - Sunday timetable.

Wednesday, December 29 - Saturday timetable.

Thursday, December 30 - Saturday timetable.

New Year's Eve - Saturday timetable until 6pm and then services will be slowed till an 8pm finish.

New Year's Day - No Service.

Sunday, January 2 - Sunday timetable.

Monday, January 3 - Sunday timetable.

Tuesday, January 4 - Weekday timetable.

Special Boxing Day timetable:

Service 1 - Beeston – Leeds Albion Street.

Service 2 - Middleton – Leeds – Roundhay Park.

Service 3 - White Rose Centre – Leeds – Brackenwood.

Service 3A - White Rose Centre – Leeds – Gledhow.

Service 4 - Pudsey – Leeds – Seacroft.

Service 5 - Halton Moor – Leeds Infirmary Street.

Service 6 - Holt Park – Leeds Bus Station.

Service 7 - Primley Park – Leeds Infirmary Street.

Service 8 - Holt Park – Leeds Bus Station.

Service 12 - Middleton – Leeds – Roundhay Park.

Service 13 - Middleton – Leeds – Brackenwood.

Service 13A - Middleton – Leeds – Gledhow.

Service 16 - Pudsey – Leeds – Seacroft.

Service 19 - Ireland Wood – Leeds – Garforth.

Service 33 - Otley – Westfield - Leeds Bus Station.

Service 34 - Otley – Yeadon - Leeds Bus Station.

Service 40 - Seacroft – Leeds Bus Station.

Service 42 - Old Farnley – Leeds – Fearnville.

Service 49 - Bramley – Leeds – Monkswood Gate.

Service 50/50A - Horsforth – Leeds – Seacroft.

Service 51/52 - Morley – Leeds – Moor Allerton.

Service 56 - Moor Grange – Leeds – Whinmoor.

Service X98 - Wetherby Bus Station – Leeds Boar Lane.