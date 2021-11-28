Here's everything you need to know to plan your week.

Streets reopening

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of streets across Leeds are set to reopen this week in a welcome boost to the city's bus service. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

York Road (A64) and Regent Street is set to reopen this week following the completion of works. The closure which had caused disruption to a number of key bus routes had been in place since last weekend.

Elsewhere Morley High Street is set to reopen following the completion of utility works while Morley's Horsfall Street after emergency road works on a collapsed sewer were successfully carried out.

Domestic Street in Holbeck and Linton, Main Street are also open again following the completion of road resurfacing works.

Christmas disruption

As Leeds continues its countdown to Christmas more bus services are set to be impacted by festive celebrations with Christmas light switch-ons, Santa & Reindeer parades among other continuing to have an impact across a range of services.

Bus services to be affected due to Christmas festivities for the week ahead are as follows.

Services 27, 34 and A3: Guiseley - Town Gate and The Green.

Sunday, November 28, 11am - 8pm.

Passengers are advised that journeys from Otley towards Leeds will not serve stop outside the library, with passengers to use the previous stop.

Services 9, 16, 16A & 508: Farsley - Old Road, The Green, Bagley Lane and Charles Street.

Wednesday, December 1, 5pm - 8pm.

Services 425, 425A & 427: Station Road, Drighlington

12pm Friday, December 3 - 8pm Saturday, December 4.

Services 4, 4F & 9A: Lowton, Pudsey

Sunday, December 5, 11am - 9pm.

Roadworks

Services 6, 8, 11, 27, 28, 29, 33, 34, 72, 85, 117, 118, 118A, 229, 254, 254A, 255, A1, X6, X17, X26 and X27​: Refurbishment works continue at Leeds Bus Station to improve facilities and overall comfort.

Services 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 40, 874, 875 and A1 Flyer: New Station Street will continue to be closed due to roadworks on Sundays between 6am and midday.

Services 14, 16, 16A and 49: Works are underway at Bramley bus station with the listed services due to use a temporary stop of Lower Town Street for the time being.

Services 14 and 15: Ledgard Way in Armley is closed due to roadworks from Monday October 11 to Tuesday November 30, weekdays only from 8pm to 6am.

Services 86 and 87: Gelderd Road in Wortley is set to be closed overnight on Tuesday, November 30 between 8pm and 6am due to a bridge inspection.

Services 9 and 74: Sharp Lane will remain closed on weekdays between 9.30am and 3pm.

Services 9, 9A and 153: Roadworks will continue on Styebank Lane until further notice.

Service 62: Saxton Gardens, Mill Street is to be closed for works with bus diversions in place.

Service 91: Grove Lane in Headingley is to be the subject of a full 24/7 road closure until late January 2022.