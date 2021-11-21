Here's everything you need to know to plan your week.

Christmas disruption

More roads are joining the closed list this week with further disruption, caused by continued festive celebrations, expected. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

As Leeds continues its countdown to Christmas more bus services are set to be impacted by festive celebrations with Christmas light switch-ons, Santa & Reindeer parades among other continuing to have an impact across a range of services.

Bus services to be affected due to Christmas festivities for the week ahead are as follows.

Services 163 and 166: Kippax - High Street and Hall Approach.

Thursday, November 25, 4pm - 8.30pm.

Diverting via Cross Hills and Leeds Road.

Services 19, 19A, 163, 166, 174, 175 and 402: ​Garforth - Main Street.

Friday, November 26, 3.30pm - 8.30pm.

Diverting via Wakefield Road and Barley Hill Road.

Services 27, 34 and A3: Guiseley - Town Gate and The Green.

Sunday, November 28, 11am - 8pm.

Passengers are advised that journeys from Otley towards Leeds will not serve stop outside the library, with passengers to use the previous stop.

Roadworks

Services 6, 8, 11, 27, 28, 29, 33, 34, 72, 85, 117, 118, 118A, 229, 254, 254A, 255, A1, X6, X17, X26 and X27​: Refurbishment works continue at Leeds Bus Station to improve facilities and overall comfort.

Services 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 40, 874, 875 and A1 Flyer: New Station Street will continue to be closed due to roadworks on Sundays between 6am and midday.

Services 14, 16, 16A and 49: Works are underway at Bramley bus station with the listed services due to use a temporary stop of Lower Town Street for the time being.

Services 55, 55C, 65 and 75: Holbeck, Domestic Street closed for resurfacing from Monday 22 to Friday, November 25 from 7pm - 11.59pm each evening.

Services 16, 16A and 56: Sherburn Road North will be closed for roadworks on Monday evening between the hours of 9.30pm and 11.30pm.

Services 46, 47 and 74: Middleton, St Georges Road will be closed for roadworks today (November 21)

Services 14 and 15: Ledgard Way in Armley is closed due to roadworks from Monday October 11 to Tuesday November 30, weekdays only from 8pm to 6am.

Services 9 and 74: Sharp Lane will remain closed on weekdays between 9.30am and 3pm.

Services 201 and 201A: Morley High Street will remain be closed for utility works.

Services 9, 9A and 153: Roadworks will continue on Styebank Lane until further notice.

Service 42: City Centre, York Road (A64) & Regent Street closed overnight due to roadworks from Saturday 20 to Sunday, November 28 between 8pm and 5.30am.

Service 62: Saxton Gardens, Mill Street is to be closed for works with bus diversions in place.

Services 65: Horsfall Street in Morley is shut until further notice due to emergency road works on a collapsed sewer.

Service 91: Grove Lane in Headingley is to be the subject of a full 24/7 road closure until late January 2022.

Service X99: Linton, Main Street closed for resurfacing works until Friday, November 26, weekdays only between 9am and 3.30pm.