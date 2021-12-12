Leeds bus disruptions: Increased services as city continues vaccination push
Increased bus routes between central Leeds and vaccination centres will continue to run this week as calls continue for those eligible to get the Covid-19 booster jab.
Here's everything you need to know to plan your journey.
Read More
Vaccination links
A new bus stop at Leeds United's Elland Road Stadium continues to be in place, connecting the city centre to the stadium's Covid-19 vaccination site. Buses between Boar Lane in the City Centre and Elland Road continue to run at 10 minute intervals.
Other vaccination sites available across the city include:
Alwoodley Medical Centre, LS17 5DT
Beeston Village, LS11 8PN
Bramley Village Health and Wellbeing Centre, LS13 2BL
Craven Road Medical Practice, LS6 2RX
East Leeds Medical Centre, LS9 9BL
East Park Medical Centre, LS9 9JD
Ireland Wood Surgery, LS16 6FR
Kippax Health Centre, LS25 7JN
Lingwell Croft, LS10 3NB
Oakwood Lane Medical Practice, LS8 3BZ
Priory View Medical Centre, LS12 1HU
The Grange Medical Centre, LS14 6NX
Woodhouse Health Centre, LS6 2SF
Yeadon Health Centre, LS19 7PS
Shenstone House Surgery, LS27 7PX
Roadworks
Services 6, 8, 11, 27, 28, 29, 33, 34, 72, 85, 117, 118, 118A, 229, 254, 254A, 255, A1, X6, X17, X26 and X27: Refurbishment works continue at Leeds Bus Station to improve facilities and overall comfort.
Services 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 40, 874, 875 and A1 Flyer: New Station Street will continue to be closed due to roadworks on Sundays between 6am and midday.
Services 14, 16, 16A and 49: Works are underway at Bramley bus station with the listed services due to use a temporary stop of Lower Town Street for the time being.
Services 19 and 19A: Lidgett Lane, Garforth closed due to Yorkshire Water works Sunday 12 and Monday, December 13 between 8am and 6pm each day.
Service 30: Salisbury Street, Calverley closed due to Northern Gas works from Wednesday 8 to Friday, December 17. Service 30 will divert via Chapel Street and Victoria Street.
Service 91: Grove Lane in Headingley is to be the subject of a full 24/7 road closure until late January 2022.
Service 2: Middleton, Sissons Terrace is to be closed due to roadworks from Monday, December 6 to Friday, January 28 between 9.30am and 3.30pm each day (excluding weekends and Bank Holiday).
Service X99: Diverting from Harewood Road, on to Collingham High Street and Wetherby Road to Wetherby, due to Linton Road and Linton High Street being closed in both directions.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.