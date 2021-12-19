Here's everything you need to know to plan your journey.

Christmas schedule

The current weekday services will run as usual from Monday, December 20 but buses will stop running at the earlier time of 8pm on Christmas Eve.

There is no service on Christmas Day and a special timetable will operate on Boxing Day.A Sunday timetable will then operate on Monday, December 27 and Tuesday, December 28.

A normal Saturday service will then be running daily until Friday December 31 when buses stop running at 8pm.

No services will operate on New Year’s Day, with the Sunday timetable in place on Sunday, January 2 and Monday, January 3.

The normal timetable will resume on all services from Tuesday, January 4.

Roadworks

Services 6, 7, 8, 11, 27, 28(First), 29, 33, 34, 36, 60, 85, 117, 840, 843, 874, A1, X17, X84, ZAP​: Refurbishment works continue at Leeds Bus Station to improve facilities and overall comfort.

Services 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 40, 874, 875 and A1 Flyer: New Station Street will continue to be closed due to roadworks on Sundays between 6am and midday.

Services 19 and 19A: Lidgett Lane, Garforth closed due to Yorkshire Water works Sunday 12 and Monday, December 13 between 8am and 6pm each day.

Service 30: Salisbury Street, Calverley closed due to Northern Gas works from Wednesday 8 to Friday, December 17. Service 30 will divert via Chapel Street and Victoria Street.

Service 91: Grove Lane in Headingley is to be the subject of a full 24/7 road closure until late January 2022.

Service 2: Middleton, Sissons Terrace is to be closed due to roadworks from Monday, December 6 to Friday, January 28 between 9.30am and 3.30pm each day (excluding weekends and Bank Holiday).