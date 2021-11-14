Here's everything you need to know to plan your week.

Christmas disruption

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas celebrations could be set to impact upon set services this week. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The festive season is fast approaching and the people of Leeds are making up for the lost celebrations of 2020.

With Christmas light switch-ons, Santa & Reindeer parades and other festival’s set to impact on various Leeds bus services.

Bus services to be affected due to Christmas festivities for the week ahead are as follows.

Service 91: Chapel Allerton - Stainbeck Lane

Thursday, November 18, 5.30pm - 7.30pm

Diverting via Potternewton Lane.

Services 65, 205, 229, 425 and 427: Gildersome - Town Street

Friday, November 19, 6pm - 8pm

Diverting via Geldard Road.

Services 444 and 446: Rothwell - Commercial Street.

Saturday, November 20, 7pm - 9pm

Diversion to be advised.

Roadworks

Services 6, 8, 11, 27, 28, 29, 33, 34, 72, 85, 117, 118, 118A, 229, 254, 254A, 255, A1, X6, X17, X26 and X27​: Refurbishment works continue at Leeds Bus Station to improve facilities and overall comfort.

Services 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 40, 874, 875 and A1 Flyer: New Station Street will continue to be closed due to roadworks on Sundays between 6am and midday.

Services 14, 16, 16A and 49: Works are underway at Bramley bus station with the listed services due to use a temporary stop of Lower Town Street for the time being.

Services 16, 16A and 56: Sherburn Road North will be closed for roadworks on Monday evening between the hours of 9.30pm and 11.30pm.

Services 14 and 15: Ledgard Way in Armley is closed due to roadworks from Monday October 11 to Tuesday November 30, weekdays only from 8pm to 6am.

Services 9 and 74: Sharp Lane will remain closed on weekdays between 9.30am and 3pm.

Services 201 and 201A: Morley High Street will remain be closed for utility works.

Services 9, 9A and 153: Roadworks will continue on Styebank Lane until further notice.

Service 62: Saxton Gardens, Mill Street is to be closed for works with bus diversions in place.

Services 65: Horsfall Street in Morley is shut until further notice due to emergency road works on a collapsed sewer.

Service 91: Grove Lane in Headingley is to be the subject of a full 24/7 road closure until late January 2022.