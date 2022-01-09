Here's everything you need to know.

Call Lane shuts

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City officials are hopeful that works will be completed in time for it reopening on Sunday, February 6. Picture: Steve Riding.

The popular street will shut tomorrow (Monday 10) for a period of four weeks.

While its popular nightlife will remain open the closure is set to create havoc for the city's bus services.

Services affected will divert via Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville Street, Great Wilson Street and will use the stop Southbank F at Asda House for the duration of the works.

City officials are hopeful that works will be completed in time for it reopening on Sunday, February 6.

Elsewhere in the city centre Infirmary Street and the Inner Ring Road face temporary closures this week for independent works.

Roadworks

Services 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 16, 16A, 33, 34, 42, 60, 508 and A1 Flyer: Wellington Street, between Aire Street and King Street, will be closed due to crane works from 7pm on Friday 14 to 5am on Monday, January 17.

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 46, 47, 51 and 52: Call Lane, Leeds City Centre closed due to roadworks from Monday, January 10 to Sunday, February 6.

Services 5, 5A, X60 and X80: Portland Way in Leeds City Centre will be closed due to roadworks from Tuesday, January 4 to Sunday, January 16.

Services 7 (Harrogate), 840 & 843: Leeds City Centre, Inner Ring Road (Park Lane to Marsh Lane) closed due to roadworks from Monday 10 to Friday, January 14 between 8pm and 5.30am each evening.

Services 966, A2 Flyer & A3 Flyer: Cemetery Road, Yeadon closed for roadworks on Tuesday, January 11 from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

Services 1, 40 and N1: Infirmary Street, Leeds City Centre closed due to crane works from 11.30pm on Sunday, January 9 to 5.30am on Monday, January 10.

Services X98 and X99: Wetherby Road, Whinmoor closed due to roadworks from 7pm on Friday 14 to 6am on Monday, January 17 and then again from 7pm on Friday 21 to 6am on Monday, January 24.

Service 91: Grove Lane in Headingley is to be the subject of a full 24/7 road closure until late January 2022.

Service 2: Middleton, Sissons Terrace is to be closed due to roadworks from Monday, December 6 to Friday, January 28 between 9.30am and 3.30pm each day (excluding weekends and Bank Holiday).

Service 75: Throstle Road, Middleton is closed for roadworks from 7.30am on Monday, January 10 to 5.30pm on Friday, January 28.

Service DASH: The Crossways, Otley closed for two hours due to roadworks on Wednesday, January 12 from 9am to 11.30am.