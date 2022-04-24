Leeds bus disruption: Works to begin at White Rose Centre Bus Station as Domestic Street reopens

Here's everything you need to know.

White Rose Centre, Bus Station works

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Works are set to begin on Monday at the White Rose Centre, Bus Station. Picture: James Hardisty.

Works are set to begin on Monday at the White Rose Centre, Bus Station.

On weekdays between Monday, April 25 and Friday, May 6 works will take place with a temporary bus stop in operation.

Between Monday 25 and Friday, April 29, works will take place at stands A and B with works on stands B and C due between Monday 2 and Friday, May 6.

12 services are set to be effected by the change.

Elsewhere Domestic Street is set to reopen following two days of closures.

The south bound route was closed on Thursday (April 21) and the north bound on Friday (April 22) while key works were carried out.

Potternewton Lane in Chapel Allerton will also reopen this weekend following a three week closure.

Roadworks

Services 9, 9A, 55C, 65, 116, 118, 118A, 200, 201, 201A, 202 and 203: Works are set to begin on Monday, April 25 at the White Rose Centre, Bus Station.

Services 254, 254A and 255: Whitehall Road, Wortley closed due to roadworks on Wednesday, April 27 from 7pm to 9pm.