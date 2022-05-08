Leeds bus disruption: White Rose Centre Bus Station works extended by a month

The extension is one of a host of changes. Here's everything you need to know.

White Rose Centre Bus Station works

Works currently being carried out at Leeds's White Rose Centre Bus Station are set to be extended by a month.

Stands A, and B at White Rose Centre Bus Station will be affected by works, with a temporary stand will be in place.

Works which were supposed to concluded last Friday (May 6) will extend continue through until Sunday, June 6.

The following services will go from the Temporary stand instead of stand A:

9 Wortley

9A Seacroft

55C, 116 118 118A Leeds City Centre

Elsewhere Whimoor road is set to close for ELOR works from Sunday 8 to Friday, May 13 from 7pm to 6am each night.

Meanwhile Thorpe Road will be closed for roadworks on Tuesday, May 10 from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Roadworks

Services 9, 9A, 55C, 65, 116, 118, 118A, 200, 201, 201A, 202 and 203: Works continue at the White Rose Centre Bus Station.

Services X98, X99: Whimoor road closed for ELOR works from Sunday 8 to Friday, May 13. 7pm to 6am each night.