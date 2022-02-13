Leeds bus disruption: Waterloo Lane in Bramley closes for four more weeks just days after reopening

The closure is among a host of changes. Here's everything you need to know.

Waterloo Lane closes again

Waterloo Lane in Bramley has closed just days after reopening. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The road had been closed since February 1 as resurfacing works were carried out but reopened last Sunday (February 6).

It will remain closed until Friday, March 11 as further works take place.

Elsewhere Boar Lane's City Square K bus stop has reopened following the completion of excavation works.

Albion Street and Woodhouse Lane in Leeds City Centre have closed due to resurfacing works.

Roadworks

Services 1, 5A, 6, 8, 27, 28, 29, 51, 52, 56, N1 and X84: Albion Street and Woodhouse Lane closed due to resurfacing works from Monday, February 14 to Friday, March 11 8pm to 5am. Monday to Thursday only.

Services 2, 12, 13, 13A, 75, 118, 118A and 118S: Middleton Park Avenue closed for roadworks from 7.30am on Monday, January 13 to Sunday, February 27.

Services 4, 4F, 16, 16A and 64(First): Corn Exchange stop G on New York Street has been suspended. Temporary stop in place opposite the Leeds Markets Post Office.

Services 1, 6, 8, 27, 28 and 29: Woodhouse, Blackman Lane towards Leeds City Centre closed due to roadworks from Tuesday 15 to Friday, February 18. 7pm to 11.30pm each evening.

Services 14, 16, 16A and 49: Works continue at Bramley bus station until further notice. Some services will use temporary stops on Lower Town Street during these works.

Services 14 and 91: Waterloo Lane, Bramley closed for resurfacing works until Friday, March 11 - 9.30am to 3.30pm.