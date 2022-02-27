Leeds bus disruption: Call Lane reopens following completion of second set of roadworks

The reopening is among a host of changes. Here's everything you need to know.

Call Lane reopens

It had previously been closed for works since from January 10 - February 6 before being forced to close again just a few days later. Picture: Steve Riding.

The popular street will reopen this weekend.

While its popular nightlife had remained open throughout, the closure caused havoc for the city's bus services.

As many as 10 city services were forced into diversions as a result of the closure.

Elsewhere Meadow Lane in the city centre has closed until March 1, with the disruption covering the hours of 8pm to 5am.

The Stanningley Bypass meanwhile is set to reopen this weekend following a week's closure.

Middleton Park Avenue will also reopen having been closed since early January.

Roadworks

Services 1, 5A, 6, 8, 27, 28, 29, 51, 52, 56, N1 and X84: Albion Street and Woodhouse Lane closed due to resurfacing works from Monday, February 14 to Friday, March 11 8pm to 5am. Monday to Thursday only.

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 51, 52, PR1, PR2 and PR3​: Meadow Lane, Leeds City Centre closed due to roadworks from Thursday, February 24 to Tuesday, March 1. 8pm - 5am each evening.

Services 4, 4F, 16, 16A and 64(First): Corn Exchange stop G on New York Street has been suspended. Temporary stop in place opposite the Leeds Markets Post Office.

Services 14, 16, 16A and 49: Works continue at Bramley bus station until further notice. Some services will use temporary stops on Lower Town Street during these works.

Services 14 and 91: Waterloo Lane, Bramley closed for resurfacing works until Friday, March 11 - 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Services 163 and 168: Allerton Bywater, Park Lane closed due to roadworks from Monday, February 21 to Friday, March 4.