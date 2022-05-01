Leeds bus disruption: Station refurbishment works continue as Dyer Street entrance remains closed

Elsewhere works to the White Rose Centre Bus Station will enter their second week.

Here's everything you need to know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere works to the White Rose Centre Bus Station will enter their second week. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Leeds Bus Station refurbishment

Refurbishment works are ongoing in Leeds Bus Station to provide improved facilities and higher levels of comfort.

The York Street entrance which had previously been shut has since reopened while the Dyer Street entrance remains closed.

Multiple bus services continue to face altered stands as a result of the closure.

Elsewhere works continue at the White Rose Centre Bus Station.

Works are due to be completed this Friday (May 6) with a temporary bus stop currently in place.

Works on stands A and B were carried out between Monday 25 and Friday, April 29 while works on stands B and C are due between Monday 2 and Friday, May 6.

Roadworks

Services 9, 9A, 55C, 65, 116, 118, 118A, 200, 201, 201A, 202 and 203: Works are set to begin on Monday, April 25 at the White Rose Centre, Bus Station.