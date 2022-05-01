Leeds bus disruption: Station refurbishment works continue as Dyer Street entrance remains closed

The long running refurbishment works at Leeds Bus Station are set to continue this week as the Dyer Street entrance remains closed to the public.

By Alex Grant
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 4:30 pm

Elsewhere works to the White Rose Centre Bus Station will enter their second week.

Here's everything you need to know.

Elsewhere works to the White Rose Centre Bus Station will enter their second week. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Leeds Bus Station refurbishment

Refurbishment works are ongoing in Leeds Bus Station to provide improved facilities and higher levels of comfort.

The York Street entrance which had previously been shut has since reopened while the Dyer Street entrance remains closed.

Multiple bus services continue to face altered stands as a result of the closure.

Works are due to be completed this Friday (May 6) with a temporary bus stop currently in place.

Works on stands A and B were carried out between Monday 25 and Friday, April 29 while works on stands B and C are due between Monday 2 and Friday, May 6.

Roadworks

Services 9, 9A, 55C, 65, 116, 118, 118A, 200, 201, 201A, 202 and 203: Works are set to begin on Monday, April 25 at the White Rose Centre, Bus Station.

Service 42: Byron Street closed due to roadworks from 8pm on Tuesday, May 3 to 6am on Wednesday, May 4.

Leeds