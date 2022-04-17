Leeds bus disruption: Smithy Lane reopens while Domestic Street closes in both directions

Here's everything you need to know.

Smithy Lane reopens

Smithy Lane in Tingley is set to reopen this weekend following a two week closure.

The stretch of road has been shut since early April while essential roadworks were carried out.

Elsewhere Domestic Street is set to close for two separate nights this week in a move guaranteed to cause traffic chaos.

Nine buses will face diversion when the road closes south bound on Thursday night (8pm to 5am).

While 10 services will face diversion when the road closes north bound the following night (8pm to 5am).

Roadworks

Services 55, 55C, 75, 86, PR1, 229, 254, 254A, 255: Domestic Street closes south bound on Thursday night (April 21) between 8pm and 5am.

Services 55, 55C, 65, 75, 86, 87, 229, 254, 254A, 255: Domestic Street closes north bound on Friday night (April 22) between 8pm and 5am.

​Service 7(Harrogate): Whinmoor, Skeltons Lane closed each evening from Tuesday 19 until Saturday, April 23 between 7.30pm and 6am.

Services X98 and X99: Diverting from Wetherby Road in Oakwood due to roadworks.

Service X99: Linton, Main Street closed for utility works on Tuesday, April 19 from 9.30am to 3.30pm.