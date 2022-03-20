Leeds bus disruption: Regent Street set to reopen following closure but Call Lane still shut

Here's everything you need to know.

Regent Street reopens

Elsewhere the popular Call Lane is set to remain shut for a further week. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Regent Street in Leeds City Centre is set to reopen this week.

The road had been closed in recent times as the council completed a set of roadworks.

Services will divert via Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville Street and Great Wilson Street.

The street had previously been shut for the month of January before being forced to shutdown again in early February.

Roker Lane in Pudsey will also remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Resurfacing works are set to continue into early April.

Roadworks

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 46, 47, 51 and 52: Call Lane, Leeds City Centre closed due to roadworks until Thursday, March 24.

Services 4, 4F, 16, 16A and 64(First): Corn Exchange stop G on New York Street has been suspended. Temporary stop in place opposite the Leeds Markets Post Office.

Services 14, 16, 16A and 49: Works continue at Bramley bus station until further notice. Some services will use temporary stops on Lower Town Street during these works.

Services 4F: Roker Lane, Pudsey closed due to resurfacing works on Monday, March 7 then from Monday, March 21 to Friday, April 8.