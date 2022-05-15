Leeds bus disruption: Pudsey Carnival to impact a number of city services with diversions in place

It's among a host of fresh disruption. Here's everything you need to know.

Pudsey Carnival disruption

Hundreds of people are expect to parade through Pudsey next weekend for the market town's annual carnival. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Schools and community groups will part in the parade with floats and banners expected.

Diversions will be in place with nine services expected to be diverted.

Among those will be services 4 and 4F, which divert via Swinnow Lane and Stanningley Road. Terminating on Richardshaw Lane.

Elsewhere works continue to the bus station at the White Rose Shopping Centre.

Stands A, and B at White Rose Centre Bus Station will be affected by works, with a temporary stand in place.

Works which were supposed to concluded on Friday, May 6 will extend continue through until Sunday, June 6.

Roadworks

Services 9, 9A, 55C, 65, 116, 118, 118A, 200, 201, 201A, 202 and 203: Works continue at the White Rose Centre Bus Station.

Services 4, 4F, 9, 14, 16, 30, 81A, 91 and X11: Pudsey Carnival is taking place on Saturday, May 21 from 11.30am and 1.30pm.