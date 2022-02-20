Leeds bus disruption: City centre's Meadow Lane to shut in evenings for road works

The closure is among a host of changes. Here's everything you need to know.

Meadow Lane shuts

Meadow Lane in Leeds City Centre is set to shut this week for further road works.

From Thursday (February 24) the road will be closed in the evening between the hours of 8pm and 5am.

Bus services will divert via New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville Street and Great Wilson Street.

Elsewhere the Stanningley Bypass will shut in the evenings from Monday (February 21) onwards.

Services to Owlcotes Centre will divert via Richardshaw Lane, Bradford Road and Ring Road.

Allerton Bywater, Park Lane will also be closed due to roadworks from Monday, February 21 to Friday, March 4.

Services will divert via Station Road.

Roadworks

Services 1, 5A, 6, 8, 27, 28, 29, 51, 52, 56, N1 and X84: Albion Street and Woodhouse Lane closed due to resurfacing works from Monday, February 14 to Friday, March 11 8pm to 5am. Monday to Thursday only.

Services 2, 12, 13, 13A, 75, 118, 118A and 118S: Middleton Park Avenue closed for roadworks from 7.30am on Monday, January 13 to Sunday, February 27.

Services 4, 4F, 16, 16A and 64(First): Corn Exchange stop G on New York Street has been suspended. Temporary stop in place opposite the Leeds Markets Post Office.

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13 and 13A: Meadow Lane, Leeds City Centre closed due to roadworks from Thursday, February 24 to Tuesday, March 1. 8pm - 5am each evening.

Services 14, 16, 16A and 49: Works continue at Bramley bus station until further notice. Some services will use temporary stops on Lower Town Street during these works.

Services 14 and 91: Waterloo Lane, Bramley closed for resurfacing works until Friday, March 11 - 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Services 163 and 168: Allerton Bywater, Park Lane closed due to roadworks from Monday, February 21 to Friday, March 4.

Service 14A: Stanningley Bypass closed due to roadworks from Monday, February 21 to Sunday, February 27. 8pm - 6am each evening.