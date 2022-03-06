Leeds bus disruption: Kirkgate to reopen following completion of roadworks in boost to 21 different services

The reopening is among a host of changes. Here's everything you need to know.

Kirkgate reopens

Picture: Steve Riding.

The popular street will reopen tomorrow (Monday, March 7).

It had been closed since last Sunday as the city carried out a series of roadworks.

21 services had been impacted by the closure.

Services 4, 4F, 5A, 14, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 40, 49, 50, 50A, 56, 64, 163, 164, 166, 168, 444, 446 and A1 Flyer are all now expected to return to their normal routes in that area.

Elsewhere in the city centre, Meadow Lane has reopened following the completion of works.

The road had been closed in the evenings but will now be open to traffic as normal.

Allerton Bywater in Park Lane has also reopened while Albion Street and Woodhouse Lane is expected to remain shut for at least another week.

Roadworks

Services 1, 5A, 6, 8, 27, 28, 29, 51, 52, 56, N1 and X84: Albion Street and Woodhouse Lane closed due to resurfacing works from Monday, February 14 to Friday, March 11 8pm to 5am. Monday to Thursday only.

Services 4, 4F, 16, 16A and 64(First): Corn Exchange stop G on New York Street has been suspended. Temporary stop in place opposite the Leeds Markets Post Office.

Services 14, 16, 16A and 49: Works continue at Bramley bus station until further notice. Some services will use temporary stops on Lower Town Street during these works.

Services 14 and 91: Waterloo Lane, Bramley closed for resurfacing works until Friday, March 11 - 9.30am to 3.30pm.