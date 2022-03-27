Leeds bus disruption: Call Lane reopens following the completion of third round of roadworks

The street had previously been shut for the month of January before being forced to shutdown again in early February and again in early March. Picture: Steve Riding.

The reopening is among a host of changes. Here's everything you need to know.

Call Lane reopens

The popular street will reopen this weekend.

While its popular nightlife had remained open throughout, the closure caused havoc for the city's bus services.

As many as 10 city services were forced into diversions as a result of the closure.

Locals will now hope this is the final set of roadworks to be carried out on the stretch of road.

Elsewhere Meadow Lane is set to reopen on Monday after a brief closure while Middleton Road in Belle Isle will be shut until early April.

Roker Lane in Pudsey remains closed.

Roadworks

Services 4, 4F, 16, 16A and 64(First): Corn Exchange stop G on New York Street has been suspended. Temporary stop in place opposite the Leeds Markets Post Office.

Services 14, 16, 16A and 49: Works continue at Bramley bus station until further notice. Some services will use temporary stops on Lower Town Street during these works.

Services 74, 86: Middleton Road, Belle Isle closed for resurfacing works from Monday, March 28 to Friday, April 8. 9.30am to 3pm each day.

Services 4F: Roker Lane, Pudsey closed due to resurfacing works on Monday, March 7 then from Monday, March 21 to Friday, April 8.