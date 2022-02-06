Leeds bus disruption: Call Lane reopens following roadworks among host of changes

The reopening is among a host of changes. Here's everything you need to know.

Call Lane reopens

As many as 10 city services were forced into diversions as a result of the closure. Picture: Steve Riding.

The popular street will reopen on Sunday (February).

It had been closed for works since January 10 but is now set to reopen.

While its popular nightlife had remained open throughout, the closure caused havoc for the city's bus services.

Elsewhere Quebec Street in Leeds City Centre has reopened following crane works.

Canal Road, Brand Road and Crab Lane in Armley have all reopened following the completion of works.

Waterloo lane in Bramley has also reopened.

Roadworks

Services 2, 12, 13, 13A, 75, 118, 118A and 118S: Middleton Park Avenue closed for roadworks from 7.30am on Monday, January 13 to Sunday, February 27.

Services 4, 4F, 16, 16A and 64(First): Corn Exchange stop G (stop number 45014779) on New York Street has been suspended. Temporary stop in place opposite the Leeds Markets Post Office.

Services 14, 16, 16A and 49: Works continue at Bramley bus station until further notice. Some services will use temporary stops on Lower Town Street during these works.

Services X98 and X99: Boar Lane bus stop City Square K will be suspended from Thursday, January 27 for around 2 weeks due to deep excavation works.

Service 7(Harrogate): Service unable to serve Moor End, Clarendon Rd, Whickham Ave stops due to roadworks on Clifford Moor Road until further notice.