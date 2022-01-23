Here's everything you need to know.

Bramley bus station works

Services to and from Bramley will continue to face disruption this week as the bus station remains closed. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Works began back in October and look set to continue until further notice.

Some services will use temporary stops on Lower Town Street during these works.

Elsewhere Aire Street and Quebec Street at the heart of Leeds City Centre will reopen this week.

Both roads faced closures last week due to independent sets of roadworks which have since been completed.

Portland Way has also reopened following the completion of works.

Roadworks

Services 11A, 19, 19A, 40, 64, 117, 201, 202 and 203: Quebec Street, Leeds City Centre closed due to crane removal works from 6am on Saturday 22 to 8pm on Sunday, January 23.

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 46, 47, 51 and 52: Call Lane, Leeds City Centre closed due to roadworks from Monday, January 10 to Sunday, February 6.

Services 14, 16, 16A and 49: Works continue at Bramley bus station until further notice. Some services will use temporary stops on Lower Town Street during these works.

Services 49, 60, 91 & 508: Wyther Lane will be closed at Broad Lane junction due to Northern Gas works from Thursday 20 to Friday, January 28.

Services X98 and X99: Wetherby Road, Whinmoor closed due to roadworks from 7pm on Friday 14 to 6am on Monday, January 17 and then again from 7pm on Friday 21 to 6am on Monday, January 24.

Service 91: Grove Lane in Headingley is to be the subject of a full 24/7 road closure until late January 2022.

Service 75: Throstle Road, Middleton is closed for roadworks from 7.30am on Monday, January 10 to 5.30pm on Friday, January 28.

Service 2: Middleton, Sissons Terrace is to be closed due to roadworks from Monday, December 6 to Friday, January 28 between 9.30am and 3.30pm each day (excluding weekends and Bank Holiday).