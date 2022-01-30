Leeds bus disruption: Boar Lane bus stop suspended as Corn Exchange faces similar closure

Here's everything you need to know.

Boar Lane bus suspension

The street will remain open to pedestrians as the works take place. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Boar Lane bus stop City Square K will be suspended from Thursday, January 27 for around 2 weeks due to deep excavation works.

During these works services X98 and X99 will use bus stop 45032123 City Square L near Tapped bar on Boar Lane.

The street will remain open to pedestrians as the works take place.

Corn Exchange stop G (stop number 45014779) on New York Street has also been suspended. There will be a temporary stop in place opposite the Leeds Markets Post Office.

Elsewhere Grove Lane in Headingley is set to reopen following the completion of extensive roadworks.

Throstle Road and Sissons Terrace in Middleton have also both reopened to traffic.

Roadworks

Services 11A, 19, 19A, 40, 64, 117, 201, 202 and 203: Quebec Street, Leeds City Centre closed due to crane removal works from 6am on Saturday 22 to 8pm on Sunday, January 23.

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 46, 47, 51 and 52: Call Lane, Leeds City Centre closed due to roadworks from Monday, January 10 to Sunday, February 6.

Services 2, 12, 13, 13A, 75, 118, 118A and 118S: Middleton Park Avenue closed for roadworks from 7.30am on Monday, January 13 to Sunday, February 27.

Services 14, 16, 16A and 49: Works continue at Bramley bus station until further notice. Some services will use temporary stops on Lower Town Street during these works.

Services 14 and 91: Waterloo Lane, Bramley closed for resurfacing works on Tuesday 1, Wednesday 2 and Thursday, February 3 from 9.30am to 3.30pm, Sunday, February 6 from 8am to 5pm and from Monday, February 7 until Friday, March 11 - 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Service 7(Harrogate): Service unable to serve Moor End, Clarendon Rd, Whickham Ave stops due to roadworks on Clifford Moor Road until further notice.

Service 14: Canal Road, Armley closed due to roadworks from Monday, January 31 to Friday, February 4 - 7pm to 6am.

Service 15: Branch Road and Crab Lane in Armley closed due to roadworks from Monday 10 to Friday, January 28 - 7pm to 6am each evening.