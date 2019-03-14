Leeds bus crashes into traffic lights knocking over advertising pillar

A bus in Leeds was involved in an accident which saw it crash into traffic lights and knock over an advertising pillar.

Passers by who saw the crash shared photos and videos of the accident on Facebook.

The bus crashed into a traffic light on the Headrow in Leeds on Wednesday March 13 and was still waiting to be moved on Thursday March 14.

This also caused a large nearby advertising pillar to be knocked over.

Both the the window and front bumper of the vehicle were damaged by the incident.

No one was injured in the crash.

A First Leeds spokesperson said: “We can confirm there was an incident yesterday involving one of our vehicles on the Headrow, but no customers were on board the vehicle and there have been no reported pedestrian injuries.

"We will now be launching a full investigation to determine the cause of the incident.”