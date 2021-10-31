Here's everything you need to know to plan your week ahead.

Road Closures

Buses continue to face changes to their regular routes as a result of increased roadworks across the city region. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The residents of Morley are to face continued disruption this week following the closure of another road.

Horsfall Street has been shut until further notice with emergency works underway after a sewer collapsed. The street joins the Morley High Street on the closed list with utility works continuing on the latter.

Elsewhere Stainbeck Lane in Chapel Allerton is closed with works to restructure the footpaths and carriageway between Harrogate Road and Henconner Lane underway.

Roadworks

Services 11, 62, 87, 110, 117, 118, 140, 140A, 141, 164, 200, 201, 201A, 202, 203, 229, 254, 254A, 255, X17, X26 and X27: Phase four refurbishment works underway at Leeds bus station will continue to cause disruption.

Services 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 11A, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 40, 56, 64, 163, 166, X56 and X60: York Street, bus stop F3 (Cultural A) and F4 (Culture B) will continue to be affected by works.

Services 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 40, 874, 875 and A1 Flyer: New Station Street will continue to be closed due to roadworks on Sundays between 6am and midday.

Services 14, 16, 16A and 49: Works are underway at Bramley bus station with the listed services due to use a temporary stop of Lower Town Street for the time being.

Services 16, 16A and 56: Sherburn Road North will be closed for roadworks on Monday evening between the hours of 9.30pm and 11.30pm.

Services 14 and 15: Ledgard Way in Armley is closed due to roadworks from Monday October 11 to Tuesday November 30, weekdays only from 8pm to 6am.

Services 9 and 74: Sharp Lane will remain closed on weekdays between 9.30am and 3pm.

Services 201 and 201A: Morley High Street will remain be closed for utility works.

Services 9, 9A and 153: Roadworks will continue on Styebank Lane until further notice.

Services 65: Horsfall Street in Morley is shut until further notice due to emergency road works on a collapsed sewer.

Service 19: Raynel Drive in Ireland Wood will remain shut for resurfacing works on weekdays between the hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm. The works are due to run until Tuesday, November 2.

Service 91: Works are ongoing on Stainbeck Lane in Chapel Allerton with the restructuring of footpaths and carriageway between Harrogate Road and Henconner Lane meaning the 91 service will be unable to observe some bus stops/shelters.

More detailed information on route changes in place due to roadworks can be accessed here on the Metro website.