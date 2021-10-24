Here's everything you need to know to plan your week ahead.

Age UK Abbey Dash

Disruptions caused by the Age UK Abbey Dash are only expected to last until 2pm. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The Age UK Abbey Dash is to make its return to Leeds today as runners from across the city will line-up in a bid to raise money for Age UK.

Age UK, look to raise money for elderly people in need, although saw the 2020 version of the 10k dash cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunday travellers are warned to expect delays to most routes throughout the morning with the race officially set to get underway at 9.30am. Roads are expected to have re-opened with services returning to their normal Sunday schedule by 2pm.

Roadworks

Services 11, 62, 87, 110, 117, 118, 140, 140A, 141, 164, 200, 201, 201A, 202, 203, 229, 254, 254A, 255, X17, X26 and X27: Phase four refurbishment works underway at Leeds Bus Station will continue to cause disruption.

Services 27, 50 and 50A: Low Lane is to be closed for roadworks from Tuesday 26 to Sunday, October 31.

Services 47, 117 and 154: Smithy Lane is to be closed due to Northern Gas works from Saturday, October 23 to Sunday, October 31.

Services 16, 16A and 56: Sherburn Road North will be closed for roadworks on Monday evening between the hours of 9.30pm and 11.30pm.

Services 14 and 15: Ledgard Way in Armley is closed due to roadworks from Monday October 11 to Tuesday November 30, weekdays only from 8pm to 6am.

Service 9 and 74: Sharp Lane will remain closed on weekdays between 9.30am and 3pm.

Service 91: Grove Lane in Headingley will be closed due to water works from Monday October 11 until Friday October 29.

Services 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 40, 874, 875 and A1 Flyer: New Station Street will continue to be closed due to roadworks on Sundays between 6am and midday.

Services 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 11A, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 40, 56, 64, 163, 166, X56 and X60: York Street, bus stop F3 (Cultural A) and F4 (Culture B) will continue to be affected by works.

Services 201 and 201A: Morley High Street will remain be closed for utility works.

Services 9, 9A and 153: Roadworks will continue on Styebank Lane until further notice.

More detailed information on route changes in place due to roadworks can be accessed here on the Metro website.