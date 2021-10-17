Here's everything you need to know to plan your week ahead.

Road closures

Buses continue to face changes to their regular routes as result of increased roadworks. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The continued road works as part of the 'Connecting Leeds' scheme mean that more road closures are set to join the closed list.

Burley Road in Ilkley is set to close this week as road resurfacing works take place. Running between Tuesday and Thursday, 9am to 7pm, the road will be shut affecting both local residents and the general public.

In better news Queens Road in Hyde Park has reopened after the successful completion of City Fibre works as has Meadow Lane in the city centre having previously been shut overnight as part of the Corn Exchange Scheme.

Roadworks

Services 4, 4F 16, 16A, 33, 34, 42, 60, 508 & A1 Flyer: Wellington Street between Aire Street and Little King Street will be closed for crane works on Wednesday 20 October from 1900 to 2130

Service 141: Lower Mickletown in Methley will be closed for roadworks on Monday evening between the hours of 7pm and 9.30pm.

City Centre: West Yorkshire Metro has warned that evening bus services to and from the Corn Exchange continue to face disruption due to increased roadworks in the area.

Service 14: Ledgard Way in Armley is closed due to roadworks from Monday October 11 to Tuesday November 30, weekdays only from 8pm to 6am.

Service 74: Sharp Lane will remain closed on weekdays between 9.30am and 3pm.

Service 91: Grove Lane in Headingley will be closed due to water works from Monday October 11 until Friday October 29.

Services 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 40, 874, 875 & A1: New Station Street will continue to be closed due to roadworks on Sundays between 6am and midday.

Services 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 11A, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 40, 56, 64, 163, 166, X56 and X60: York Street, bus stop F3 (Cultural A) and F4 (Culture B) will continue to be affected by works.

Services 9, 9A and 153: Roadworks will continue on Styebank Lane until further notice.

Services 11, 11A, 840 and 843: York Road in Whinmoor will continue to be affected by ELOR roadworks.

More detailed information on route changes in place due to roadworks can be accessed here on the Metro website.