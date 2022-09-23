Leeds Bradford Airport diversions: Flights diverted away from airport due to incident
Flights were diverted away from Leeds Bradford Airport last night due to an incident.
Passengers have used social media this morning to report flights landing in Birmingham and Stansted in the early hours of Friday morning.
It is not yet clear what the cause of the incident was, with unconfirmed reports of an issue with flooding.
Passengers were allegedly given taxis and transfers to return to Leeds this morning.
Leeds Bradford Airport has been contacted for further information.
More to follow.