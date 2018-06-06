Leeds-Bradford Aer Lingus cut price US flights take off

Have your say

Yorkshire passengers can celebrate Independence Day by booking States flights from £209.

Travellers can book from Leeds-Bradford from £209 via Dublin to destinations across North America, including New York’s JFK, Newark and Boston.

Aer Lingus flying flag for Leeds-Bradford US cut price flights via Dublin

The special low fares from just £209 each-way include all taxes and charges when booked as return trip.

Deals from Leeds-Bradford also include trips to Toronto from £199, Philadelphia and Orlando from £249, Hartford, Chicago and Washington DC from £259 and Aer Lingus’ newest route to Seattle from £289 each-way, including all taxes and charges.

Fares can be booked from this week for travel from September and October. For further information and reservations visit aerlingus.com site.