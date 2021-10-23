The popular fundraiser for charity Age UK was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the 10k is making a comeback on Sunday (October 24).

It will begin at 9.30am and there will be a number of rolling road closures in place.

Runners will set off from The Headrow, before making their way down Kirkstall Road, enjoying a scene loop round Kirkstall Abbey, then running back into the city centre.

Abbey Dash 2019

Here is every road closure in place:

1. The Headrow (eastbound) - Oxford Place to Albion Street and (westbound) – Albion Street to Oxford Place.

2. Inner Ring Road - Slip road from the eastbound carriageway to West Street and Park Lane & slip road from the westbound carriageway to Westgate and West Street.

3. East Parade –Junction with Infirmary Street to The Headrow.

4. Park Lane – Hanover Way to Westgate. 5. Westgate (westbound) - Oxford Place to Wellington Street.

6. Westgate (eastbound) – Park Lane to The Headrow.

7. Wellington Street (eastbound) – West Street to Cropper Gate.

8. Park Row (northbound) – Infirmary Street to The Headrow.

9. West Street – Kirkstall Road to Park Lane.

10. Willow Road - Kirkstall Road to Burley Road.

11. Kirkstall Road – West Street to Commercial Road.

12. Commercial Road – Kirkstall Road to Abbey Road.

13. Bridge Road – Commercial Road to Savins Mill Way.

14. Abbey Road - Abbey Walk to Bridge Road.

15. Wellington Road (TGI off –slip) – Junction with Wellington Road.

16. Great George Street – Calverley Street to Albion Street.

17. Portland Street – left slip from Calverley Street.

All roads that cross or have a junction with the mentioned roads will also be closed.

Suspensions of bus only lanes, restricted access and parking:

1. Westgate (Bus Only) - Eastbound between Park Street and Oxford Place.

2. Park Row (Bus Only) – Russell Street to Boar Lane and The Headrow to South Parade.

3. Vicar Lane (Bus Only) – Junction with Kirkgate.

4. Abbey Road (Bus Only) – the whole Bus Lane.

5. Cookridge Street (Suspension of parking from 5am Saturday 23 October 2021) – The Headrow to Rossington Street

6. Great George Street (Suspension of parking from 5am Saturday 23 October 2021) - Calverley Street to Albion Street.

7. Oxford Place (Suspension of parking from 5am Saturday 23 October 2021) the whole

8. Alexander Street (Suspension of Parking from 5am Saturday 23 October 2021) – The whole

9. Boar Lane (Bus Only) - the whole Bus Lane.

10. Infirmary Street (Restricted Access) – King Street to City Square

11. Portland Way – from Calverley Street to Great George Street suspension of one way and introduction of two-way flow.

12. Dudley way – St Annes Street – Access to Light car park provided from Dudley Way.

Suspension of cycle lanes:

1. Headrow

2. Cookridge Street