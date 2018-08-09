Last chance to have your say on proposed vehicle tax

Time is running out for residents to have their say on Leeds City Council plans to reduce air pollution.

Consultation ends on Sunday for the proposed Leeds Clean Air Charging Zone, which could involve taxing motorists up to £50 a day to enter certain parts of the city.

The zone would tax high-emission buses, HGVs and taxis in an effort to encourage companies to use more environmentally friendly vehicles.

At a Leeds City Council executive committee meeting last month, deputy leader of the council, coun James Lewis (Lab), said of the strategy: “I don’t think anyone would argue against doing this work, and in the directive we are under we have to work very quickly.

“There will be a report next month looking at the additional measures around the areas of illegal air quality to improve it.

“In addition to the charging zone, we are looking at things that we can encourage the take-up of low emission vehicles, working with the government on Highways England roads, such as the M62 through Leeds.”

The scheme would be part of Leeds City Council’s wider clean air strategy – which was set up after the European Union warned levels of air pollution in the city were too high.

The clean air charging zone would see high-emission HGVs and buses being charged £50 a day, while taxis and private hire vehicles registered in the city would pay £50 a week.

Cars used by members of the public would be exempt from the charges.

To find out more, or have your say, visit your local public library or visit https://cleanairleeds.co.uk/clean-air-zone.