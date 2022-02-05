Lane closures at two separate incidents on M62 are causing delays of up to 45 minutes
There are traffic issues on the M62 as two separate incidents have led to lane closures on the motorway.
Lanes one and two are currently closed on the M62 west between junction 30 and junction 29 near Leeds following what National Highways Yorkshire says has been "a multiple vehicle collision".
Officers are on scene and emergency services are en route and advice is being issued to allow extra time for journeys as there are delays of 35 minutes on the approach.
