Police and ambulances are at the scene on Kirkstall Road on the inbound section, near to the ITV studios.

Traffic is backed up and buses are diverting so will be missing some stops say operators.

The Keighley Bus Company tweeted that the Aire Line is diverting from Kirkstall Viaduct via Burley Road to reach The Headrow. It has apologised for any inconvenience as the diversion means that bus stops on Willow Road and King Street will be missed.

A crash has led to the partial closure ok Kirkstall Road with traffic backed up and bus routes diverting while emergency services work at the scene.

Meanwhile Metro said that after the viaduct, its services will turn left onto Willow Road then right onto Burley Road into Leeds. The company's services coming out of Leeds city centre are unaffected.