Starting yesterday, November 24, the consultation aims to deliver improvements at the junction of the A6120 Outer Ring Road and A660 Otley Road, in north Leeds.

Connecting Leeds revised plans will improve safety for all road users and improve facilities for walking and cycling across the Lawnswood junction. The plans also want to make bus services quicker and more reliable on Otley Road.

It is hoped that the proposed changes will help reduce the amount of collisions. Picture: Leeds City Council.

Lawnswood roundabout is one of the busiest junctions in north Leeds, with over 60,000 vehicles passing through it each day.

The A660 corridor also has high volumes of cyclists, pedestrians and bus users. The junction lacks adequate crossing facilities and is a major barrier for walking and cycling, especially given the proximity to Lawnswood school.

The junction also suffers from a poor safety record, ranked third on Leeds City Council’s recent Sites for Concern report. Between 2015 and 2019 there were 29 personal injury collisions, with 14 involving cyclists. Seven of these 29 collisions resulted in serious injuries.

The revised design includes introducing the following at Lawnswood roundabout:

Making it a signalised roundabout.

Signalised pedestrian and cycle crossing facilities.

Segregated cycle facilities on the approaches.

A 24-hour southbound bus and cycle lane on Otley Road on the approach and prioritisation of buses at the new traffic signals.

The congested conditions experienced on much of the A660 corridor means there needs be attractive alternatives to private car use, as modal shift towards public transport, walking and cycling will help to make more efficient use of road space. Making bus journeys more reliable along this route will offer people better choices for their journeys.

The consultation which closes on January 19, 2022 is seeking feedback on these revised plans to make it safer and more attractive for walking and cycling, signalising the junction to improve safety for all users and introducing some bus priority measures.

Leeds residents can have their say and read more about the plans here. Feedback to the consultation will be used to inform the next stages of development. Public consultation drop-in events are taking place at the following times and venues:

December 8, 2pm to 7pm - St Chad’s Parish Centre, Otley Road, Far Headingley, Leeds, LS16 5JT.

December 11, 11am to 3pm - Weetwood Hall Estate Hotel and Conference Centre, Otley Road, Far Headingley, Leeds, LS16 5PS

Connecting Leeds carried out two rounds of public consultation in 2018 using different designs. Some respondents last time highlighted the benefits for walking, cycling and bus users. However, many responses were negative, and focussed on the impact on trees and the character of the area.

The costs of the revised scheme is expected to be between £8 - £10 million and funding is being sought from the City Region Sustainable Transport Fund.

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds city council’s executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “I’m pleased to see this new scheme at Lawnswood to address the road safety concerns being moved to consultation. This scheme has been developed after listening carefully to the feedback we have received on the extensive consultation previously carried out in this area.

“Our Connecting Leeds transport strategy and ambition is to be a city where you don’t need a car. This will mean making it easier and more attractive to walk and cycle or use public transport. Improving road safety is a crucial part of this. This improvement scheme will make it much safer and easier for people to make their journeys on foot, bike or public transport.

“Working on the feedback to consultation has allowed us to create a scheme that addresses these important safety concerns whilst also listening to the wishes of local people. I would urge everyone to get involved with this consultation and make their views known.”