The announcement comes earlier than ever before due to anticipation, Jet2 said.

This means holidaymakers and independent travel agents can choose from a total of 44 beach and city destinations from Leeds Bradford Airport in Summer 23.

The programme from Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks gives customers and independent travel agents in the region a wide range of choices and flexibility when it comes to visiting world-famous capitals, cultural centres, and historical gems and their favourite city break destinations in Mainland Spain (Barcelona) and Italy (Rome and Pisa).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jet2CityBreaks put City Breaks on sale for Summer 23 from Leeds Bradford Airport including Spain and Italy

Customers can choose from a flight-only option with Jet2.com or an ATOL protected package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks available for a low £60 per person deposit.

Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include flights with Jet2.com including 22kg hold luggage, transfers to and from the airport, as well as a choice of 2-5 star hotels in central locations, providing the perfect base from which to explore and experience the best city break destinations in Europe.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Feedback from customers and independent travel agents in the region is telling us that people want something to look forward to more than ever before and the early release of our Summer 23 City Breaks programme allows them to do just that.

"As the UK’s largest operator of European city breaks, our selection of city breaks for Summer 23 from Leeds Bradford Airport offers lots of choice and flexibility. With more destinations still to go on sale from the base, there will be an even more hotspots to pick from, and we look forward to revealing further details of the exciting programme soon.

“The reassurance of booking flights and ATOL protected holidays with a trusted company is hugely important for our customers. By offering that reassurance and giving holidaymakers a fantastic choice of city break destinations to choose from, it means we anticipate a very successful Summer 23.”

The three city break destinations announced today are on top of the Summer Sun destinations already on sale for Summer 23 from Leeds Bradford Airport, which are as follows:

41 sun destinations on sale - Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Reus, Alicante, Malaga, Girona, Costa de Almeria, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro (Algarve, Madeira, Crete (Heraklion), Crete (Chania), Corfu, Kefalonia, Skiathos, Santorini, Kos, Rhodes, Halkidiki, Zante, Larnaca, Paphos, Sicily, Sardinia, Naples, Verona, Bourgas (Bulgaria), Dubrovnik, Split, Malta, Bergerac, La Rochelle, Jersey.

For further information visit: www.jet2holidays.com/city-breaks, www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

Independent travel agents can visit: trade.jet2holidays.com