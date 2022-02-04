Jet2 city breaks return to Leeds Bradford Airport including limited time £50 off per person offer

As travel returns to normality, award-winning airline and city break specialist resumes programme to major city break destinations, including Rome, Paris, Barcelona, Budapest, Krakow, Amsterdam, and Prague.

The restart follows strong customer demand for city breaks, after the easing of travel restrictions

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The restart follows strong customer demand for city breaks, after the easing of travel restrictions.

The leading leisure airline and UK’s largest operator of city breaks to Europe will wave customers off on the busy flights to Paris, Krakow, and Prague on Friday, February 11 from Leeds Bradford Airport.

This will mark the welcome return of Jet2CityBreaks to a range of city break favourites. The restart comes at a perfect time, following a significant increase in demand for city breaks following the recent easing of travel restrictions.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be resuming our popular city breaks programme to a number of favourite city break destinations from Leeds Bradford Airport.

"With travel starting to return to normal, the demand for city breaks is coming back very strongly and the restart of our award-winning cities programme to key city break destinations comes at the perfect time to get away and explore a new capital or cultural centre.

"Our city breaks programme offers customers and independent travel agents lots of choice and flexibility to choose from for a memorable getaway."

In yet more good news for customers and independent travel agents, flights and city breaks to other popular city break destinations, including Amsterdam also recommence from Leeds Bradford Airport on February 25, Budapest on March 4, followed by the return of services to Barcelona on April 4 and Rome on April 7.

This huge programme means that Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks are giving customers and independent travel agents fantastic choice and flexibility when it comes to booking and enjoying getaways to world-famous capitals, cultural centres, and historical gems.

Customers can choose from a flight-only option with Jet2.com or an ATOL protected package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks available for a low £60 per person booking deposit.

Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include flights with Jet2.com including 22kg hold luggage, transfers to and from the airport, as well as a choice of 2-5 star hotels in central locations, providing the perfect base from which to explore and experience the best city break destinations in Europe.

In response to an increase in demand, Jet2CityBreaks is offering customers £50 off per person on all city break packages booked through Jet2CityBreaks, meaning holidaymakers can save big and enjoy a city break they deserve. TripAdvisor’s Best UK Airline, Jet2.com, is also offering 10 per cent off flights.

"We are looking ahead with real confidence and optimism, and we expect the return of our cities programme to a number of major city break destinations from Leeds Bradford Airport to be very popular, as we know how much customers in the region want to discover their dream city break in 2022.” CEO Steve Heapy added.

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks will restart flights and city breaks to major city break destinations from Leeds Bradford Airport on the following dates:

Leeds Bradford

Four weekly services (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday) to Barcelona starting April 4.

Twice weekly services (Monday and Friday) resume to Budapest from March 4.

Flights and city breaks to Paris restart from February 11, with four weekly services (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday) available.

Twice weekly (Thursday and Sunday) services to Rome restart from April 7.

Two weekly services (Monday and Friday) operating to Krakow again from February 11.

Two weekly Monday and Friday services to Prague restart from February 11.

Twice weekly services (Monday and Friday) to Amsterdam resume on February 25.