Huge traffic delays heading into Leeds city centre after multi-vehicle crash on Stanningley Road

The crash happened on Stanningley Road at around 2pm on Saturday.

Traffic is currently building in the area and has had a knock on effect on Kirkstall Road after diversions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stanningley Road cc Google

First West Yorkshire said multiple services were delayed and being diverted.

Their update said: "SERVICE UPDATE - 72, X6 & X11 Due to a collision on Stanningley Road services are diverting via Armley Rige Road, Town Street, Canal Road and Pickering Street."

West Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment.