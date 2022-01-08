Huge traffic delays heading into Leeds city centre after multi-vehicle crash on Stanningley Road
There are huge traffic delays heading into Leeds city centre this afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash.
Read More
The crash happened on Stanningley Road at around 2pm on Saturday.
Traffic is currently building in the area and has had a knock on effect on Kirkstall Road after diversions.
First West Yorkshire said multiple services were delayed and being diverted.
Their update said: "SERVICE UPDATE - 72, X6 & X11 Due to a collision on Stanningley Road services are diverting via Armley Rige Road, Town Street, Canal Road and Pickering Street."
West Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.