At 11am today (Wednesday October 20) officers from West Yorkshire Police in a marked police vehicle attempted to stop a Ford Transit van suspected of being on false registration plates.

A short time later the Transit collided with a lamp post following a police pursuit at junction 22 on the M62 east bound (Denshaw).

As a result of the incident, the driver of the van suffered injuries not thought to be life threatening.

The slip road at junction 22 remains closed at this time to allow for scene examination, police confirmed.

Traffic is building in the area.

Due to the nature of the incident an automatic referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, police said.