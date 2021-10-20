Huge rush-hour delays on M62 after van driver injured when ploughing into lamp post evading police
There are huge rush-hour delays on the M62 in West Yorkshire tonight after a driver was injured when his van hit a lamppost following a police pursuit.
At 11am today (Wednesday October 20) officers from West Yorkshire Police in a marked police vehicle attempted to stop a Ford Transit van suspected of being on false registration plates.
A short time later the Transit collided with a lamp post following a police pursuit at junction 22 on the M62 east bound (Denshaw).
As a result of the incident, the driver of the van suffered injuries not thought to be life threatening.
The slip road at junction 22 remains closed at this time to allow for scene examination, police confirmed.
Traffic is building in the area.
Due to the nature of the incident an automatic referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, police said.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.