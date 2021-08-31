Huge rush-hour delays of more than 45 minutes on M1 in West Yorkshire after crash
There are huge delays of more than 45 minutes on the M1 this morning after a crash in West Yorkshire, Highways England said.
Lane one and two have been closed on the M1 northbound between J39 for Durkar and J40 for Ossett.
This follows a crash - with traffic officers and police on the scene.
A clean up and recovery operation is underway on the carriageway.
Highways England reported delays of 39 minutes on the approach to the scene.
The service said: "#WestYorkshire please be aware this incident is currently causing approx.
"4.6 miles of congestion on the #M1 northbound between J38 and J40 near #Wakefield adding at least 40 minutes to normal journey times.
"Please plan ahead if travelling this morning."
More to follow.