Huge rush-hour delays of more than 45 minutes on M1 in West Yorkshire after crash

There are huge delays of more than 45 minutes on the M1 this morning after a crash in West Yorkshire, Highways England said.

By Daniel Sheridan
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 10:06 am
Stock image M1

Lane one and two have been closed on the M1 northbound between J39 for Durkar and J40 for Ossett.

This follows a crash - with traffic officers and police on the scene.

A clean up and recovery operation is underway on the carriageway.

Highways England reported delays of 39 minutes on the approach to the scene.

The service said: "#WestYorkshire please be aware this incident is currently causing approx.

"4.6 miles of congestion on the #M1 northbound between J38 and J40 near #Wakefield adding at least 40 minutes to normal journey times.

"Please plan ahead if travelling this morning."

More to follow.