Huge rush-hour delays of more than 45 minutes on M1 in West Yorkshire after crash

Lane one and two have been closed on the M1 northbound between J39 for Durkar and J40 for Ossett.

This follows a crash - with traffic officers and police on the scene.

A clean up and recovery operation is underway on the carriageway.

Highways England reported delays of 39 minutes on the approach to the scene.

The service said: "#WestYorkshire please be aware this incident is currently causing approx.

"4.6 miles of congestion on the #M1 northbound between J38 and J40 near #Wakefield adding at least 40 minutes to normal journey times.

"Please plan ahead if travelling this morning."