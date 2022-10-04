Huge queues on the M62 after full closure in both directions near to Leeds due to ‘serious incident’
The M62 has been completely closed since the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) due to a police led incident.
National Highways announced shortly after 2am that the M62 had been closed in both directions between junctions 25 and 26 for Brighouse and Bradford respectively.
Traffic has been diverted throughout the morning via local routes and drivers have been told to expect delays.
The most recent update from National Highways was at 6.40am and informed drivers that the road had now been fully reopened but that queues of three miles remained in both directions.
Traffic within the closure has been released throughout the morning under police police escort.
A spokesperson said: “Please allow extra time for your journey this morning.”
Pictures from the scene taken on motorway cameras shows that traffic is still built up.
In a tweet on their page, a spokesperson for motorway cameras said that the closure is due to a “serious incident”.