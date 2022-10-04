National Highways announced shortly after 2am that the M62 had been closed in both directions between junctions 25 and 26 for Brighouse and Bradford respectively.

Traffic has been diverted throughout the morning via local routes and drivers have been told to expect delays.

The most recent update from National Highways was at 6.40am and informed drivers that the road had now been fully reopened but that queues of three miles remained in both directions.

There have been miles of queues in both directions on the M62

Traffic within the closure has been released throughout the morning under police police escort.

A spokesperson said: “Please allow extra time for your journey this morning.”

Pictures from the scene taken on motorway cameras shows that traffic is still built up.

Advertisement Hide Ad