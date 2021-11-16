Horsforth to Pudsey: Have your say on plans for Leeds outer ring road improvements

Leeds City Council is launching a public consultation on a series of improvements to the A6120 Leeds Outer Ring Road between Fink Hill in Horsforth and Dawson’s Corner in Pudsey.

Leeds City Council is launching a public consultation on the next stages of the proposed Connecting West Leeds scheme, which would see a series of improvements to the A6120 Leeds Outer Ring Road between Fink Hill in Horsforth and Dawson’s Corner in Pudsey.

The ambitious scheme aims to vastly improve the infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists and linking the surrounding communities including Horsforth, Rodley, Calverley, Farsley and Stanningley, with alternative travel choices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed improvements will also maximise other, separately funded investments at Dawson's Corner, and part-fund the well-progressed improvements at Horsforth's Fink Hill junction at Broadway, which is due on site in the spring.

The plans being consulted upon include:

* Easing congestion at Horsforth roundabout through an extension of the southbound merge on the A6120 towards Rodley.

* Improvements for pedestrians and cyclists between Horsforth and Rodley, joining the controlled crossings at the Rodley and Horsforth roundabouts.

* A proposed footbridge will link into Calverley lane which leads onto Calverley Millennium Way footpath as well as connecting the communities of Calverley and Farsley.

* A new ramped link for pedestrians and cyclists to the Leeds/Liverpool canal towpath - a busy cycle route to/from Leeds’ urban areas and Apperley Bridge - a change that will increase accessibility from Horsforth and Farsley.

* Measures to complement the changes by planting and landscaping improvements along the Connecting West Leeds Corridor, aligning with the Leeds City Council Greening strategy.

* An overview of all the proposals which are part of the Connecting West Leeds project, the remainder of which will be consulted on in more detail in spring 2022.

Coun Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “The Connecting West Leeds programme will bring important, positive changes to the transport network in Horsforth and Rodley, improving traffic flow and the reliability of public transport while at the same time providing safer options for pedestrians and cyclists, which encourage more active travel.

“The proposed changes will also help reduce pollution by reducing peak-time congestion, contributing to our efforts to cut carbon and become a net-zero city by 2030. I would encourage the local community and everyone who uses these roads to take part in our consultation and help shape these improvements."

Coun Hayden added: “These schemes demonstrate our commitment to delivering much needed improvements for residents, employees and visitors across Leeds - including widespread walking and cycling improvements. This engagement begins an ongoing conversation to help us deliver these schemes quickly to start making a difference for local people.”

Anyone interested in learning more and commenting on the proposals can do so in several ways. The dedicated webpage: connectingwestleeds.commonplace.is contains full details of the proposals, and comments can be provided by following the ‘have your say’ link.

A public drop-in event is also being held at St Margaret’s Church Hall, Church Lane, Horsforth, between 2pm and 7pm on Wednesday, November 24. The public consultation will run for four weeks, with a deadline for feedback by Sunday, December 12.

****************