Horsforth crash: Low Lane reopens to traffic after collision
Bus services in Horsforth were being diverted this morning as Low Lane was closed to traffic due to a reported crash.
Although the incident has now finished, West Yorkshire Police are due to release further details. Keep checking our live blog and refresh the page for the latest updates as more details emerge.
Horsforth crash: Low Lane closed and First Bus services diverted
Last updated: Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 09:54
Low Lane reopens after crash
It’s being reported that Low Lane has now reopened to traffic.
Crash timings remain unclear
There’s still no update at this stage from West Yorkshire Police to confirm further details of the crash, but reader Mohamed Gouiza has been in touch to say it actually happened last night. He puts the time of the crash taking place at between 11pm and midnight. The AA says it received the first report of the road closure at 6.46am, but this may because fewer drivers were out on the roads overnight. We’ll share full details from the police here as soon as we get them.
Police yet to release details
We’ve asked West Yorkshire Police for more details on the crash. They say an update will be issued within the next hour.
AA reports road closed in both directions
The AA said the crash was first reported at 6.46am. It is reporting that the road is closed both ways between Springfield Mount and Broadgate Lane.
First Bus services diverted
First Bus is reporting disruption to Horsforth services following a crash in Low Lane.