The footballer, who played for Manchester United and Coventry, in the nineties and noughties, took to Twitter to warn people of the delays.

The M62 westbound is currently closed after a Morrisons lorry caught fire, causing delays of around 90 minutes and there is almost seven miles of congestion.

Dublin, 52, said in a Twitter video: "So I am stuck on the M62 motorway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There's been a bad accident I think - I've seen lots of smoke up ahead, maybe three or four hundred yards up ahead.

"I hope everybody's OK, I hope there are no injuries, no casualties at all - fingers crossed everybody is alright.

"We won't be going anywhere for some time, as you can see.

"Avoid the M62 at all costs - and again, fingers crossed everyone is OK."

Dion Dublin is trapped on the M62 (photos: Samantha Smith / PA).

Westbound traffic is being diverted off the M62 at J25.