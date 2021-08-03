Homes under the Hammer star Dion Dublin posts update from motorway after M62 lorry fire
Homes under the Hammer star Dion Dublin has urged people to avoid the M62 after a lorry fire.
The footballer, who played for Manchester United and Coventry, in the nineties and noughties, took to Twitter to warn people of the delays.
The M62 westbound is currently closed after a Morrisons lorry caught fire, causing delays of around 90 minutes and there is almost seven miles of congestion.
Dublin, 52, said in a Twitter video: "So I am stuck on the M62 motorway.
"There's been a bad accident I think - I've seen lots of smoke up ahead, maybe three or four hundred yards up ahead.
"I hope everybody's OK, I hope there are no injuries, no casualties at all - fingers crossed everybody is alright.
"We won't be going anywhere for some time, as you can see.
"Avoid the M62 at all costs - and again, fingers crossed everyone is OK."
Westbound traffic is being diverted off the M62 at J25.
