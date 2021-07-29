Roadworks had been taking place overnight on three lanes between junction 25 at Brighouse and junction 24 at Huddersfield.

The M62 at Chain Bar (file photo).

But the technical fault meant the lane closures were still showing in the morning, meaning only one lane was open.

Highways engineers were dispatched to the scene urgently to solve the problem, with all lanes reopening shortly before 11am.

Highways England this morning: "M62 westbound J27 Gildersome to J25 Brighouse there are currently long delays due to 3 lanes (of 4) being closed just west of J25. There is a technical fault preventing the signals from being cleared. Engineers are working to resolve the fault.

They later provided an update, tweeting: "M62 J25 Brighouse westbound the gantry which was showing lane 1/2/3 closure has been switched off and all lanes are now open to traffic.