HGV driver jobs in Leeds: HGV driver jobs near me as seen on Indeed

The HGV lorry driver crisis in the UK has seen hundreds of employers increase working benefits to encourage new candidates for jobs.

By Abi Whistance
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 4:45 pm

Currently there is a shortage of 100,000 heavy goods vehicle drivers for several reasons including pay issues and drivers retiring.

Temporary visa scheme being considered to tackle HGV driver shortage

The shortage has seen petrol stations across the UK struggle to provide to customers, leading to a nationwide fuel crisis last week.The Government has announced a new scheme that allows migrant workers to enter the UK on a probationary period to fill the gap in the drivers market.

However so far there has been little success with migrant workers claiming the temporary visas on offer.

Here is a list of some of the jobs available and the new benefits on offer in Leeds.

See the full list of available jobs on recruitment website Indeed.

HGV Road Sweeper Operator

Go Plant Feet Services

£15-£17 per hour

Benefits include 20 days paid holiday, free life cover, company sick pay after two years service, pension contribution and full PPE.

Find out more on Indeed's website.

HGV Class 2 Driver

C O'Donovan & Sons

£28,000 - £32,000 a year

One year driving experience preferred.

Benefits include company pension, on site parking and a bonus scheme.

Find out more in Indeed's website.

HGV Class 2 Driver Loader

B&M Waste Services

£42,000 a year

Benefits include daily paid breaks, pension, long term sickness protection and health benefits.

Find out more on Indeed's website.

Trainee LGV Driver

Nationwide Platforms

£24,000 a year

Annual starting salary of £24,000 rising to £32,500 once training is complete.

Find out more on Indeed's website.

HGV Class 1 Driver

Zest Recruitment Group Ltd

£19 - £24 an hour

Candidates require a full UK HGV 1 licence (minimum of 1 years experience), a digi-card and DQC card.

Find out more on Indeed's website.

HGV Class 1 Driver

DHL

£31,953 a year

Benefits include a £1,500 payment upon joining.

Find out more on Indeed's website.

Trainee HGV Driver

AO

£9.50 an hour

Benefits include fully funded training, overtime available and fully funded medicals.

Find out more on Indeed's website.

