Here are the Christmas Markets flights and trips available from Leeds Bradford Airport

Holidaymakers are set to be able to visit Christmas Markets across Europe from Leeds Bradford Airport. PIC: Jet2

A programme of flights from Jet2 includes includes the launch of a new mini-series of dedicated trips to Berlin (Brandenburg Airport) and Cologne, as well as the return of the companies’ popular series of trips to Vienna for the festive season.

The mini-series of flights and breaks to these three festive favourites operates between November and December.

As well as operating dedicated trips this winter, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have scheduled flights and city breaks to Budapest, Krakow, and Prague also available during winter and in the countdown to Christmas.

With multiple weekly flights on sale to these Christmas market destinations, Jet2 said customers and independent travel agents have complete choice and flexibility when it comes to enjoying or offering a visit to the most charming Christmas markets in Europe.

The full Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks Christmas markets programme for Winter 21 from Leeds Bradford Airport is as follows:

- BRAND-NEW mini-series of flights and breaks to Berlin with up to twice-weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 25th November to 12th December, meaning five departures in total.

- BRAND-NEW mini-series of flights and breaks to Cologne from 26th November to 6th December, with services twice-weekly operating on a Monday and Friday.

- Mini-series of flights and breaks to Vienna with up to twice-weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 25th November to 19th December, meaning seven departures in total.

In addition, there are also two-weekly services operating to Budapest, Krakow, and Prague for Winter 21.

Steve Heapy, CEO, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “On the back of recent positive news about the reopening of international travel, and with many customers missing out last year, we are seeing strong demand from customers in Yorkshire looking to visit some of the best Christmas market destinations in Europe this winter.

“We know customers are as equally as delighted as us to see these new routes from Leeds Bradford Airport take off in November, as well as the return of some favourite festive destinations and this has translated into customers flocking to book Christmas Markets breaks.

"As well as visiting these atmospheric cities, this mini-series of flights and trips offer customers the chance to browse stalls and pick up some unique Christmas gifts in spellbinding settings.

"A visit to a Christmas market is sure to sprinkle some magic on any Christmas celebration, but with our programme proving popular, customers will need to act quick to avoid missing out on their festive fix this year.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2citybreaks.com

Independent travel agents can visit: trade.jet2holidays.com