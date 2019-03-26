Heavy traffic expected in Leeds as collapsed manhole cover causes closure on Roundhay Road

Heavy traffic is expected in Leeds this evening due to closures on the Inner Ring Road and after a collapsed manhole cover has caused a part closure on Roundhay Road.

Leeds council's resilience and emergencies team tweeted: "Update - Roundhay Road closed southbound after junction with Roseville Road due to collapsed manhole cover. - Note - Inner Ring Road closures on tonight will add to the traffic congestion."

The Inner Ring Road is closed tonight and tomorrow night from 8pm to 5.30am for tunnel cleaning works.

Leeds council said: "In the interests of public safety it is considered necessary to prohibit vehicular use of Inner Ring Road in the Hunslet and Riverside Ward, between its junctions with Park Lane and Marsh Lane."