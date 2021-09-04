Heavy traffic delays in Headingley as fans flock to support Leeds fighter Josh Warrington
There are heavy traffic delays in Headingley this afternoon - as fans flock to support Josh Warrington.
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 4:04 pm
Updated
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 4:06 pm
First Bus is reporting traffic delays of up to 50 minutes (at 4pm).
At least seven services have been delayed, First said.
In a tweet, the company said: "SERVICE UPDATE - 1/6/8/27/28/85/X85
"Very heavy traffic in Headingley is causing delays of up to 50 minutes on the above services."
The AA also reported "severe delays" in the area.
Their live map states: "Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on A660 Otley Road Northbound between Cliff Road and Chapel Street. Average speed five mph."
Warrington is due to fight at around 10pm tonight.