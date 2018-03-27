HAVE YOUR SAY: Is another £3.3 million enough to fix our potholes?

North Yorkshire has secured nearly £3.3 million in additional government funding to fix our potholes, but do you think it's enough?

The county has received the second largest share of funding after Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling announced a further £100 million for local authorities across the country.

But while North Yorkshire's Executive Member for Highways, Councillor Don Mackenzie, has welcomed the additional funding, he highlighted that £3.3 million represents just 'six or seven per cent' of what the council will have spent on roads maintenance by the end of the 2018/19 financial year.